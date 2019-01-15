Disha Patani looks mindboggling in her strapless dress| SEE PIC

By
Prishita Rathi
-
Disha Patani
Mumbai: Having been called as the national crush by the people, Disha Patani has won millions of hearts through her beauty and through her outstanding performances in all her movies while she has yet again managed to stun everyone by her mindboggling picture in her strapless dress that she posted recently on her Instagram handle.

The photo was shared by Disha herself on her Instagram handle a couple of hours ago. In the photo, she is seen donning a strapless gown with a thigh-high slit and thigh-high boots are teamed up with it. AND, we have to admit, she is looking nothing short of a princess in this one. While the bodice of the gown was embellished, the shimmery silver skirt was pleated which was making the slit even better. Her hair was curled and her make-up was just perfect with her lips highlighted perfectly.

Check out the photo that has left us mesmerized:-

Disha grabbed eyeballs for the first time with her stint in the ad film of Cadbury Dairy Milk’s Bubbly. The diva then went on to impress us with her short but remarkable role in MS Dhoni: AN Untold Story. She was last seen in Baaghi last year and will next be seen in Salman Khan and starrer Bharat.

