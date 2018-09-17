Divya elated with success of her short film

Actress Divya Dutta is elated to see audiences loving Guneet Mongas short film, “Plus Minus” that has crossed over 10 million views in three days.

The film titled “Plus Minus” has been directed by Jyoti Kapur Das. It also stars YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam. The film released on Friday. The film was released on Bhuvan’s YouTube channel, BB Ki Vines.

“It is so heartening to see audiences loving our short film with a big heart. Working with Bhuvan, Guneet and Jyoti to create this film itself was very special for me and now the 10 million views is icing on the top. The comments and love pouring in are priceless,” Divya said in a statement.

Reacting to the milestone, Bhuvan said: “It’s been great collaborating with Jyoti and Guneet on our short, I am so glad they chose me and my debut has been with ‘Plus Minus’. Also everyone who has loved the film so much, we have never seen such numbers before. I’m overwhelmed with the messages and comments.”