Divyanka to host her first reality show as solo anchor

Actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya will be seen hosting singing-based reality show “The Voice” and will be her first one as a solo anchor. Show has music maestro A.R. Rahman as a super guru.

“It’s not my anchoring debut. I had done anchoring for award shows earlier. But being a solo anchor for a reality show, dealing with ‘real people’ away from glamour, dedicated towards their art is my first,” Divyanka said in a statement.

The actress is already multi-tasking between her daily show “Ye Hai Mohabbatein” and a web series. Now, she has “The Voice” in her kitty as well.

“Its a lot of time management, but I am not complaining. I am loving the fact that I am part of three different genres and am getting the ability to experiment as an actor,” Divyanka said. “Yes, it’s draining and I know that it’s easier said than done, but I’m sure it’s possible with planning as well as cooperation from my production houses and channel,” she added.

