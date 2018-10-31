Diwali 2018: Chhoti Diwali pooja timings, dates and other details!

While many of us do not know the importance and reason behind celebrating chhoti Diwali one day before Diwali but there is no changes as such between the two days. Infact, both the days are celebrated with lights all around, diyas and crackers of course. Talking about the timings of Chhoti Diwali pooja, Abhyang Snan Muhurta begins at 05:08 AM to 06:44 AM.

Choti Diwali is celebrated a day before Diwali. In many parts of the country, the festival is celebrated as Naraka Chaturdashi. It was named after the great battle of Narakasura and Lord Krishna. According to scriptures, the demon king had held 16,000 girls in his cruel hostage. Lord Krishna defeated the demon and relieved the girls from his rule. Since the girls were unsure of their future and acceptance in the society, they went to Lord Krishna for advice. Lord Krishna and his wife Queen Satyabhama, decided that they should all marry Lord Krishna and be recognised as his wives.

On Choti Diwali, many people perform Abhyang Snan or take a bath in the holy Ganges River. According to scriptures, taking the holy dip could absolve a person of his previous sins and he/she could be saved from going to Naraka or hell. Til or sesame oil is used for ubtan or a special face mask that is applied during the holy bath. After the bath, people deck up in new clothes and enjoy a sumptuous breakfast. In Maharashtrian households, puran poli and misal pav preparations are very famous.

In the evening, people light several diyas in and around their house. They also enjoy many different kinds of sweetmeats.