Diwali 2018 messages, quotes and Diwali Whatsapp wishes

Festival of light Diwali is round the corner and you would be eagerly waiting for the best messages and quotes that you can share with you loved ones this Diwali.

Here are some Happy Diwali Wishes Message In English.

May every aspect of your life be as luminous and wonderful as the lights on the lamps of Diwali! Happy Diwali 2018

Diyon ki roshni se jhilmilata aangan ho,

Patakhon ki goonjo se aasman roshan ho,

Aisi aaye jhoom ke yeh diwali,

Har taraf kushiyon ka mausam ho……!!!!

May the divine light of Diwali spread into your life / Peace, prosperity, happiness and good health. Happy Deepawali!

May the festival of joy become more beautiful for you and family. All your new ventures get success and progress.

Happy Diwali!

Diwali is a festival full of sweet, childhood memories / The sky is full of fireworks / Mouth is full of sweets / House full of diyas and hearts full of joy. Wishing you all a very happy Diwali!

I Pray to God to

Give U Shanti, Shakti, Sampati,

Swarup, Saiyam, Saadgi, Safalta,

Samridhi, Sanskar, Swaasth,

Sanmaan, Saraswati, aur SNEH

I’m maachis and you’re pataka, Together we are and it will be double dhamaka!!! Happy Diwali

The gorgeous festival of snacks and sweets

Everyone enjoying a royal feast

When old and young with delight meet

And with love and affection do all hearts beat.

Diwali is about bonding, of ritual of a belief that that good will always triumph over evil for dark night must always make way for morning light. Wishing you a happy Diwali.