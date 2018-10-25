Diwali 2018 messages, quotes and Diwali Whatsapp wishes

By
Team Pardaphash
-
Happy-Diwali-wishes-message-for-whatsapp

Festival of light Diwali is round the corner and you would be eagerly waiting for the best messages and quotes that you can share with you loved ones this Diwali.

Here are some Happy Diwali Wishes Message In English.

May every aspect of your life be as luminous and wonderful as the lights on the lamps of Diwali! Happy Diwali 2018

Diyon ki roshni se jhilmilata aangan ho,
Patakhon ki goonjo se aasman roshan ho,
Aisi aaye jhoom ke yeh diwali,
Har taraf kushiyon ka mausam ho……!!!!

May the divine light of Diwali spread into your life / Peace, prosperity, happiness and good health. Happy Deepawali!

May the festival of joy become more beautiful for you and family. All your new ventures get success and progress.
Happy Diwali!

Diwali is a festival full of sweet, childhood memories / The sky is full of fireworks / Mouth is full of sweets / House full of diyas and hearts full of joy. Wishing you all a very happy Diwali!

Diwali 2018 Reliance Jio offers, BSNL, Airtel, Vodafone prepaid recharge pack details here

I Pray to God to
Give U Shanti, Shakti, Sampati,
Swarup, Saiyam, Saadgi, Safalta,
Samridhi, Sanskar, Swaasth,
Sanmaan, Saraswati, aur SNEH

I’m maachis and you’re pataka, Together we are and it will be double dhamaka!!! Happy Diwali

The gorgeous festival of snacks and sweets
Everyone enjoying a royal feast
When old and young with delight meet
And with love and affection do all hearts beat.

Diwali is about bonding, of ritual of a belief that that good will always triumph over evil for dark night must always make way for morning light. Wishing you a happy Diwali.

Lifestyle News,Lifestyle Breaking News,Nation News,Nation Breaking News,, Diwali 2018 messages, Diwali 2018 quotes and messages, Diwali messages, Diwali quotes and messages, Diwali Whatsapp messages, Diwali wishes, Diwali wishes 2018, Happy Deepawali 2018, Happy Diwali, Happy Diwali 2018 quotes, WhatsApp

Festival of light Diwali is round the corner and you would be eagerly waiting for the best messages and quotes that you can share with you loved ones this Diwali. Here are some Happy Diwali Wishes Message In English. May…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

MORE FROM PARDAPHASH