Djokovic tops ATP rankings, Rafael Nadal second on list

Madrid: Serbian star Novak Djokovic has managed to claim the top spot in the men’s Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) world singles rankings with 8,045 points.

Djokovic snatched the top spot from Spanish tennis great Rafael Nadal after his retirement from the Paris Masters due to abdominal problems, reports Efe. Roger Federer of Switzerland remained world No.3 ahead of Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro in this week’s unchanged rankings.

Meanwhile, Argentine Guido Pella jumped seven places up to world No.58 thanks to his victory at the Uruguay Open on Sunday.

The current top-10 ATP rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 8,045 points

2. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 7,480

3. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 6,020

4. Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina) 5,300

5. Alexander Zverev (Germany) 5,085

6. Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 4,310

7. Marin Cilic (Croatia) 4,050

8. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 3,895

9. Kei Nishikori (Japan) 3,390

10. John Isner (United States) 3,155.