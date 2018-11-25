Does the brain work even after death? Here is the mystery behind!

Have you ever contemplated about what is the condition of the body after death of a person? Well, according to the study by the scientists, the brain continues to work even after the heart and the movement of the body stop ie when the person is declared dead but the brain still work.

Experts argue that a dying person knows what is happening.

“A study suggests a person’s consciousness keeps working after their heart stops beating and their body movements fail,” media reported.

The study revealed that people who suffered cardiac arrest knew what was going on before they were brought back to life.

“They’ll describe watching doctors and nurses working, they’ll describe having awareness of full conversations, of visual things that were going on, that would otherwise not be known to them,” Dr Sam Parnia said. Parnia is studying consciousness after death.

“Technically speaking, that’s how you get the time of death.”

His study focuses on the brain activity of people suffering from cardiac arrest.

“Unlike the plot in Flatliners, however, when a person is resuscitated they don’t return with a “magical enhancement” of their memories,” said Dr Parnia.