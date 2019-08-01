Dr. Samir Tripathi Honored with World Icon Award

Dr. Sameer Tripathi was honored for his outstanding contributions in the field of energy in the World Icon Award held at Colombo. Former Sri Lankan President Hon. Mahindra Rajapaksa including Shankar Narayan and Bani Narayan (members of Lankan tourism) were present in the World Icon Award. World Icon Award 2019 was organized this year at the BMICH Auditorium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Dr. Sameer Tripathi decided to come back to India by getting education from abroad to complete his dream of contributing to rural electrification by launching “Medhaj Techno Concept Private Limited” company in 2007.

Dr. Sameer Tripathi believes that India will not become a superpower in the times to come unless every Indian has some solid skills. Dr. Sameer Tripathi’s initiative is also running various skill development programs for the purpose of “creation of oneself”, which helps young people to identify and develop their skills in getting better placement in order to support their lives.

Dr. Sameer Tripathi talking on the occasion said: “I am very happy to get the World Icon Award as CMD of Madhaj. I understand my responsibility for this area because responsibility means Ability to Respond. I assure that by contributing to the nation’s growth, Madhaj will continue to develop this capacity in this area.”