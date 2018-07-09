Dreams come true if guided by right intentions: Aditi Rao Hydari

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari today mentioned that dreams do come true if they are guided by right intention. She also feels that she has guardian angels as she is currently living her dreams.

“I think every film and every experience helps you grow and learn, I would say Mani Ratnam’s film and ‘Padmaavar’ made me believe that if you have a dream and your intentions are guided by that dream then it does come true,” Aditi told IANS in an interview here.

She continued: “They are legendary directors and for me with no backing to be living that dream has been so fulfilling (that) I feel blessed… I do know that it makes a difference to ones career to have experiences like these and I am grateful for them. I am convinced I have guardian angels.”

Aditi spoke to IANS on the sidelines of the launch of designer Abhinav Mishra’s latest fall 2018 collection “Phiroza” on Saturday evening. The collection is an amalgamation of heritage and contemporary fashion, reflecting designer’s mission to create clothes for the young globally inclined Indian women, who are in tune with the international sensibilities of fashion and style while being honest to their own ethnic aesthetic.

The actress who found the collection “really pretty, regal and elaborate” , looked like a royalty in a creation made by the designer. The outfit was named Mehrunissa after her character in “Padmaavat”.

When asked if she feels that she has finally arrived in Bollywood just like she is known for her fashion sense, she said: “I don’t even think like that, these things are for others to say. I’d rather put my energy and love into my work, the people I love and living and loving every second of my life.”

“I don’t like to shout about myself from the roof tops. Firstly a director and the whole team has made it happen for me, secondly there is so much noise, why shout above the chaos?…. I’d rather keep that energy for when I’m in front of the camera.”