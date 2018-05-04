Drink coconut water daily this summer, here are 5 surprising benefits!

Coconut water is famous for its health and beauty benefits all around the world. Specially, during the summers we should all consume coconut water daily as it helps in keeping your body hydrated and your skin glowing. Coconut water is a natural source of gaining vitamins, minerals, potassium etc and has no side effects. Let’s not be confused with the fact that coconut water contains fat as it is fat free and low in calories. Therefore, enjoy the summers with…

Coconut water is famous for its health and beauty benefits all around the world. Specially, during the summers we should all consume coconut water daily as it helps in keeping your body hydrated and your skin glowing. Coconut water is a natural source of gaining vitamins, minerals, potassium etc and has no side effects. Let’s not be confused with the fact that coconut water contains fat as it is fat free and low in calories.

Therefore, enjoy the summers with chilled coconut water and thanks to later for all the beauty benefits it contains. If you want your skin glowing and shinning this summer, then do consume coconut water on a daily basis.

Here are five amazing benefits:-

1. Natural cleanser and toner- Having already talked above about the beauty benefits of coconut water, it will not be wrong to say that its hydrating properties flushes out the toxic from the body and that works as a natural cleansing and toning of the body.

2. Anti- ageing- Worried about your ageing wrinkles before the old age? Well, there is no need to worry drink coconut water as it contains protein called cytokines that is responsible for encouraging cell growth and cell activation.

3. Protects against sun damage- Gently apply coconut water directly on skin, let the skin soak it and work its magic for the next 20-30 minutes, rinse your face with cold water and feel the difference. This is the best tan removal pack without the usage of any medicinal creams or fairness creams.

4. Fights acne- Coconut water helps fighting acne and lightens blemishes which in turn help your skin to be clean and clear.

5. Reduces Hair fall- Fed up of massive hair fall? Well, coconut water can come to your escape. It is rich in vitamin and iron which is essential to promote hair growth and reduces hair fall.