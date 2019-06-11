DUSU delegate meets Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister

Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad and DUSU, President, Shakti Singh met Chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath today and briefed him about the ongoing problem of shortage of hostel berths for students, along with a proposal to build hostels for outstation students studying in Delhi University and statement of estimate for the same.

The demands were well received by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. Assurance was extended to the effect that the land titled under Government of Uttar Pradesh will effectively be utilized for construction of Hostels with the capacity of 1000 berths, exclusively for students of Delhi University and further directed the University administration to come up with a proposal thereto.

DUSU, President, Shakti Singh, said ” Demand for hostels have always been one of the core agenda of ABVP. Acceptance and recognition of this proposal by the UP Government has lightened up hopes for better and affordable stay among outstationed students and it is a victory in itself. DUSU is expectant of this proposal taking shape at the earliest once necessary formalities have been met”.