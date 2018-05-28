Dwayne Bravo elated with CSK’s title win

MUMBAI: CSK allrounder Dwayne Bravo today expressed his happiness over the win that his team secured in the final and said that Super Kings defied all odds to lift their third Indian Premier League (IPL) title after thrashing Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets. "It has been good. This is a special moment. The team did not play together for the last two years. We had to move from Chennai after one game. For most of the guys, this is their…

MUMBAI: CSK allrounder Dwayne Bravo today expressed his happiness over the win that his team secured in the final and said that Super Kings defied all odds to lift their third Indian Premier League (IPL) title after thrashing Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets.

“It has been good. This is a special moment. The team did not play together for the last two years. We had to move from Chennai after one game. For most of the guys, this is their first time. We were able to keep focus and do it. Nothing is better than winning finals,” Bravo said after the game.

“We always said experience will help in crunch times. (Shane) Watson batted on one leg and despite the hamstring, his experience helped him. Watson is a world class player,” the West Indian allrounder added.

Watson smashed an unbeaten 57-ball 117 to single-handedly snatch the game away from Hyderabad chasing 179 for victory.