Earthquake And Tsunami Kill 384 In Indonesia

As many as 384 people have lost their lives in a powerful earthquake followed by a tsunami barrelling into the Indonesian island of Sulawesi.

Hospitals are struggling to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region, officials said.

The national disaster agency put the official death toll so far at 384, all of them in the tsunami-struck city of Palu, but warned the toll was likely to rise. In the city — home to around 350,000 people — partially covered bodies lay on the ground near the shore, the day after tsunami waves 1.5 metres (five feet) came ashore.

There were also concerns over the whereabouts of hundreds of people preparing for a beach festival due to start Friday evening, the disaster agency said. Hospitals were overwhelmed by the influx of injured, with many people being treated in the open air, while other survivors helped to retrieve the remains of those who died.