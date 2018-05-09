Earthquake in Delhi-NCR, no casualties reported

NEW DELHI: According to the media reports, an earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck today afternoon in Tajikistan near the Afghanistan border and subsequent to that there were tremors felt in Delhi and near by areas. The earthquake shook buildings in Afghan capital Kabul, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties, reported Reuters. People in Delhi and the NCR region reported feeling light earthquake tremors. The quake was felt at about 4:15 pm today in the states of…

NEW DELHI: According to the media reports, an earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck today afternoon in Tajikistan near the Afghanistan border and subsequent to that there were tremors felt in Delhi and near by areas.

The earthquake shook buildings in Afghan capital Kabul, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties, reported Reuters.

People in Delhi and the NCR region reported feeling light earthquake tremors. The quake was felt at about 4:15 pm today in the states of Punjab, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, a MeT Department official said.