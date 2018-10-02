Earthquake measuring 6-magnitude hits Indonesian island

Hardly four days after a 7.5-magnititude earthquake jolted the Sulawesi Island killing 832 people and devastation the area, as per the information given by an official, in an earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Ritcher scale shocked Indonesian Island however fortunately there were no reports of any damage so far.

The meteorology and geophysics agency said the quake hit at 7.16 a.m. at a depth of 10 km under the seabed with its epicentre 66 km southwest Sumba Timur.

Spokesman of the national disaster management agency Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told Xinhua that the quake triggered panic but did not result in damages.

Indonesia sits on a vulnerable quake-stricken areas called the Pacific Ring of Fire, making it prone to earthquakes.