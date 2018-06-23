Earthquake of 3 magnitude shakes Himachal

Himachal: According to the information given by an official, a low intensity earthquake measuring 3 on the Richter scale jolted Himachal Pradesh today but fortunately there were no causalities reported.

The earthquake measuring three on the Richter scale was recorded at 2.37 a.m., the meteorological office told media.

The epicentre of the quake was Chamba region, bordering Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, the epicentres of the quakes were Shimla and Chamba regions and occurred on June 17 and June 14, respectively.