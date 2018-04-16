Earthquake of 5.4-magnitude hits Philippines

According to the information given by the volcanology and seismology institute, an earthquake measuring 5.4-magnitude on the Richter scale hit Philippine's main Luzon island on Monday. The quake struck at 3.43 a.m. 39 km east of Gonzaga town in Cagayan at a depth of 23 km, Xinhua news agency reported. No damages were reported. The tremors were also felt in Santiago and Laoag City. Aftershocks were expected, Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

