An earthquake of magnitude measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale jolted in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

“The earthquake occured today morning at 8.22 a.m. The epicentre of the earthquake was located 63.6 km north of Leh town,” an official of the disaster management department said.

“The coordinates of the tremor were latitude 34.39 degrees north and longitude 78.21 degrees east.”