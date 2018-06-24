Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 hits Hawaii

The US Geological Survey informed, an earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Ritcher scale shook Hawaii caused by the everyday eruption of the Kilauea Volcano.

The earthquake occurred on Saturday at a very shallow depth of 1,100 meters and its epicenter was located 5 km from the Kilauea volcano on the largest island of the Hawaii archipelago, reported media.

The closest city to the epicenter is Hawaiian Paradise Park, with a population of more than 11,400, many of whom had already been evacuated following the eruption of the volcano.

In June, the USGS reported that the flow of the volcano is still very active and there was no way of knowing when the eruption would end or if more vents would open up.

NASA images showed black lava from the successive eruptions of the Kilauea covering large parts of the island.