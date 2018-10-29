Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 hits Japanese island

The Met office today gave information that the Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 hit off Japan’s Torishima island, however, there was no tsunami warning issued.

The tremors were felt at 10.28 a.m. at a depth of 110 km, Xinhua quoted the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) as saying.

Surrounding southern islands felt the jolt which measured 2 on Japan’s seismic scale. It was also felt at some places on the eastern seaboard.

No reports of accidents or injuries to persons or property, including vessels in the vicinity have been reported due to the quake, the JMA said.