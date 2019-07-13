Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes Philippines, 25 injured

Manila: An earthquake of 5.5-magnitude struck Surigao del Sur province in Philippines and minimum of 25 people suffered injuries and several houses, churches and buildings were damaged.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the quake, which struck at 4.42 a.m., occurred at a depth of 5 km, about 9 km southeast of Carrascal town in the northeast coast of Mindanao island, reports Xinhua news agency.

At least four neighbouring towns in Surigao del Sur province sustained damages from the tremor. Two churches in the coastal towns of Lanuza and Carmen were damaged along with some houses and buildings.

Aside from Lanuza and Carmen towns, a number of houses, buildings in the towns of Madrid and Cantilan were also damaged. The Phivolcs said the earthquake, which was tectonic in origin, was also felt in some cities in southern Philippines and Cebu City in central Philippines.

The institute said aftershocks were expected.