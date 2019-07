Shillong: According to the information given by the official, an earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale jolted India”s northeastern region, however, no casualties have been reported so far.

“The quake occurred at 2.52 p.m. and had its epicentre in Arunachal Pradesh”s East Kameng district,” a seismologist told .

The earthquake was felt in parts of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland and adjoining areas of northeastern region. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to property.