Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 strikes Philippines

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS) An earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale struck the eastern coast of the Philippines.

According to the USGS, the earthquake’s hypocentre was at a depth of 64 km, reports Efe news. The USGS also reported that the tremor’s epicentre was situated 47 km southeast of Tarragona, a coastal town in Mindanao and 64 km southeast of Davao, the biggest city on the island.

The Philippine seismological agency, PHIVOLCS, said that it did not expect casualties from the earthquake, although there was a possibility of aftershocks. The Tsunami Warning System in the Pacific has not issued a alert.