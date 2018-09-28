Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Indonesia

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale struck Indonesia’s Sulawesi island and the US Geological Survey put the hypocentre of the tremor at a depth of 18 km and the epicentre at a point 30.5 km north of the city of Donggala, reports Efe news.

Minimum of 7 people died and almost 400,000 were displaced by four earthquakes with intensities varying between magnitude-6.3 and 6.9 which struck Lombok island between July 29 and August 19.

Indonesia’s deadliest ever tremor struck Sumatra island in 2014 and triggered a tsunami that killed nearly 280,000 people in around a dozen countries along the Indian Ocean, with the biggest number of casualties registered in Indonesia.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area of great seismic and volcanic activities, where some 7,000 earthquakes, mostly moderate, are recorded each year.