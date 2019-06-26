Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 hits Panama-Costa Rica border

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit the Panama-Costa Rica border around midnight on Tuesday. The US Geological Survey(USGS) said the earthquake had the potential to cause casualties and significant damage.

The USGS said the quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres,about two kilometres from the nearest town of Progreso in Panama. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties, but US seismologists said the disaster was potentially widespread.

According to the National Seismological Network (RSN) in Costa Rica, the quake struck at 11.23 PM on Tuesday with its epicentre located 11 kilometres east of the Panamanian border town of Puerto Armuelles.

According to initial reports, the tremor was felt in Costa Rica’s capital San Jose and in many parts of the Central American country. The national tsunami warning system said there was no risk of a tsunami.