Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 hits California

San Francisco: An earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale jolted a remote area in California’s Searles Valley. The nearest city rocked by the quake is Ridgecrest, which has a population of 28,000 and is located about 18 km southwest of the epicenter and is seen as the strongest temblor to hit the US state in 20 years.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS)The quake struck at 5.33 p.m. on Thursday and was initially determined to be at 35.70 degrees north latitude and 117.51 degrees west longitude.

Ridgecrest Mayor Peggy Breeden declared a state of emergency. She said crews were responding to at least five fires across the city and that crews were assessing broken gas lines.

The quake was felt across the Los Angeles region. Many local residents tweeted that they felt the shakes and steady sways which lasted for almost 30 seconds but not so strong like in 1994, when a 6.7 magnitude earthquake hit Northridge area of Los Angeles and killed 57 people.

“At this time, the LAPD has not received any reports of damage or calls for service within the City of Los Angeles related to the #earthquake. Remember, 911 is only to report emergencies. This was a strong one, and a good reminder to be prepared,” the Los Angeles Police Department tweeted.

“Been fully briefed on earthquake in Southern California. All seems to be very much under control!” President Donald Trump tweeted later.