Earthquake of magnitude 6.5 jolts Indonesia

As per the information given by the disaster management official, an earthquake of intensity 6.5 on the Richter scale jolted Indonesia 12.27 a.m. with the epicentre recorded at 146 km northwest Halmahera of North Maluku province.

“However, we did not issue a warning for tsunami for this quake,” the official told Xinhuanews agency.

The intensity of the quake was only felt 3 MMI (Modified Mercalli Intensity) in the province and Bitung of nearby North Sulawesi province, the official said.

Indonesia is prone to quakes as it lies on a vulnerable quake-hit zone called “the Pacific Ring of Fire”.