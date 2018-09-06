Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 jolts Japan, seven killed

Tokyo: Seven people were killed and 200 injured after a powerful earthquake measuring 6.7 on the Richter scale rocked Japan’s Hokkaido prefecture on Thursday. The earthquake triggered landslides that engulfed houses.

Local authorities said 40 people remained missing as search and rescue operations ramped up their efforts to find the missing before nightfall, Japan’s public broadcaster NHK reported. The quake, which came on the heels of a deadly typhoon lashing the west of Japan over the past few days, cut power to around three million homes after a thermal power plant was damaged.

Jebi, the strongest typhoon in 25 years, killed at least 10 people and caused widespread damage and disruption. The Thursday’s tremor struck 62 km southeast of the regional capital Sapporo in the early hours of the morning.