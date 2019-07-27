Earthquakes create havoc in Philippines, eight killed

Manila: As per the information given by the authorities, minimum of eight persons lost their lives and around 60 injured in the Philippines after a series of earthquakes struck the northern Batanes islands in the early hours of Saturday.

Authorities warned the people to stay inside their homes ahead of expected aftershocks, Efe news reported. Several churches and residential buildings sustained damages in the quakes with magnitudes ranging from 5.4 to 5.9 on the Richter scale.

Army troops have been deployed to carry out rescue operations, officials said. The tremors were first felt before dawn and continued with hours-long gaps between them, near the city of Itbayat in the Batanes islands.

The first quake struck at 4.16 a.m. local time and the last quake, which had a 5.7-magnitude, was registered at 9.24 a.m., according to the US Geological Survey. The Philippines is located along the Ring of Fire, a region of high volcanic and seismic activity that is shaken every year by some 7,000 quakes.