East Asian countries should work together to deal with maritime terrorism: Pradhan

Bhubaneswar: Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today mentioned that East Asian countries should work together to deal with the insecurities associated with maritime terrorism and crimes including trafficking of humans and drugs.

Talking at the 3rd East Asia Summit (EAS) conference on maritime security and cooperation Pradhan said: “The regional countries should work together to deal with the insecurities associated with maritime terrorism, maritime crimes, including trafficking of humans and drugs; the smuggling of small arms, other light weapons and weapons of mass destruction.”

The contemporary maritime security discourse highlights a significant rise in threats at sea, particularly from non-state actors, said Pradhan.

“The ASEAN-India Maritime Transport Agreement (AIMTA), which is presently under negotiation, would help improve access to maritime services through greater transparency in maritime regulations, policies and practices of trading partners; facilitating the flow of commercial goods at sea and at ports,” the Minister said.