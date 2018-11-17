Eat these healthy items this winter to stay fit!

Winter season calls for several diseases which are common in this season but there is always a way out to prevent yourself from the germs and bacteria causing such diseases. In fact India is known to have the major problem of malnutrition and obesity amongst the people while it cannot completely be the solution to the problem but yes consumption of few healthy items can contribute to your fitness.

Here are few healthy items to eat:-

1. Ashwaganda- There might have several times when you would have heard this name in ayurvedic products advertisement. It contains multiple natural antioxidants and flavonoids and that is why it has been used to treat inflammation, and as protection against infection and illness.

2. Garlic- Consumption of raw garlic is healthy for your body as it contains sulphur compounds and an excellent source of manganese and vitamin B6; a very good source of vitamin C and copper; and a good source of selenium, phosphorus, vitamin B1 and calcium.

3. Turmeric- Raw Haldi delivers pyridoxine (vitamin B6), choline, niacin, and riboflavin, vitamin C, and minerals like calcium, iron, potassium, manganese, copper, zinc, and magnesium.