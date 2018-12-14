Eating ‘dirt’ with your dinner may help you lose weight!

According to the information given by the new study, if you want to lose your weight and if you are extremely fed up of your excessive fat there is an easy way out there to lose weight. Eating dirt with your dinner might help you lose your weight. Yes, you read it right! Australian researchers found that obese rats that ate a certain kind of clay shed more pounds than those that were given a weight-loss drug, a new study reveals.

‘Go eat dirt’ is not a new phrase – or phenomenon.

There are records of ancient Greeks who looked at the ground beneath their feet and decided, ‘that looks like a snack.’

And some celebrities have brought this unlikely nutrition trend back from ancient times, eating clay for detoxes.

In an unusual turn of events, the new scientific research suggests they might be onto something: an unlikely way to fight obesity.

For the most part, radical diets and cleanses are as crazy as they seem: cabbage cleanses, soy sauce detoxes and turpentine ‘treatments’ are all dangerous and can even turn deadly.

But supplementing your diet with dirt, of all things, might actually be beneficial.

Throughout history and certain cultures, people have indulged the rather strange urge to eat dirt.

The practice – called geophagy – is most common among pregnant women and, of course, children.

Hippocrates, the ancient Greek physician, described pregnant women consuming soil, and suggested that their children would follow suit.

And the practice has been reported on every continent in the world.

Many cultures – including the majority of the US – file it under disordered eating of non-food things, known as Pica.

However, in the South, it’s a common practice and in 2015, was the subject of the 2015 documentary Eat White Dirt which explores Southerners’ love for chewing on kaolin, a kind of white clay formed from mineral deposits.

Kaolin is actually found in the drug Kaopectate, an anti-diarrheal.

And anthropological research suggests this is exactly why humans have been drawn to dirt. Throughout history, people seem to have taken up eating soil when there stomachs have been in distress.

But, quite by accident, the University of South Australia researchers found that a different dirt might do much more than quell upset stomachs.