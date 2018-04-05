Eating these veggies may reduce the risk of heart disease!

We all know that green vegetables are good for our health but we often avoid eating vegetables daily as the taste is not yummy enough as compared to fast foods. According to the information given through a study, daily consumption of green vegetables like cauliflower, cabbage, broccoli, sprouts etc might reduce the risk of heart diseases and keep your body healthy. For the study, the team distributed food frequency questionnaires to 954 Australian women aged 70 years and older. The…

We all know that green vegetables are good for our health but we often avoid eating vegetables daily as the taste is not yummy enough as compared to fast foods. According to the information given through a study, daily consumption of green vegetables like cauliflower, cabbage, broccoli, sprouts etc might reduce the risk of heart diseases and keep your body healthy.

For the study, the team distributed food frequency questionnaires to 954 Australian women aged 70 years and older.

The women were asked to note their vegetable intake in a range from ‘never eating vegetables’ to ‘three or more times a day.’ Vegetable types included cruciferous, allium like onions, garlic, leeks and shallots, yellow/orange/red, leafy green and legumes. Sonograms were used to measure carotid artery wall thickness and entire carotid trees were examined to determine carotid plaque severity.

The results showed that each 10 grams per day higher in cruciferous vegetable intake was associated with 0.8 percent lower average carotid artery wall thickness. However, due to observational nature of this study a causal relationship cannot be established.

Cruciferous vegetables are generally low in calories packed with nutrients. Although the individual nutrition profiles can vary cruciferous vegetables tend to be high in vitamin A, vitamin C and vitamin K as well as dietary fibre. Include the following cruciferous vegetables that will benefit your health.

Bok choy, mustard greens, watercress, radish, cauliflower, brussels sprouts, broccoli, collard greens, kale, maca, turnip and cabbage among others.