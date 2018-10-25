ED asks for Nirav Modi’s Hong Kong assets attachment

According to the information given by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), it has asked for fugitive Nirav Modi’s Hong Kong assets attachment worth Rs 255 crore in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan default case.

The financial probe agency sought attachment of the assets by Hong Kong authorities under the Prevention of Money

Laundering Act by sending a provisional attachment order in the form of Letters Rogatory. The ED said it has till date attached properties worth Rs 4,744 crore in connection with the case in India and abroad.

Earlier in October, the ED had attached assets in India and sought seizure abroad of properties worth Rs 218 crore belonging to Nirav Modi and his maternal uncle Mehul Choksi. The two had fled the country before the scam broke.

They are accused of defrauding state-run PNB of Rs 13,500 crore.

Nirav Modi and Choksi of Gitanjali Group are under probe by both the Central Bureau of Investigation and the ED.

The ED had on May 24 and May 26 filed charge sheets against the two.

Non-bailable warrants have also been issued against them.

The Interpol had issued a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against Nirav Modi, his brother Neeshal and sister Purvi — both Belgian citizens — as well as Mihir Bhansali and Aditya Nanvati, close associates of Modi.