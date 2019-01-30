ED issues a show-cause notice to singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has been given a show-cause notice by the Enforcement Directorate for allegedly smuggling foreign currency in connection with a 2011 case.

Notice has been issued by ED under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) in connection with a 2011 case and the agency sought his reply in 45 days.

The singer, who is known for his work in several Bollywood films, was detained by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at the Delhi international airport for allegedly carrying a huge sum of undeclared foreign currency. Khan and two of his associates were caught allegedly carrying US $1.24 lakh in undeclared foreign currency.

He was later released after questioning by authorities. As per FEMA norms, a foreigner cannot carry beyond $5,000 in cash and $5,000 in other forms such as travellers’ checks etc.

He was summoned by the ED in 2015 to record his statement in the case. Khan had said he had done nothing wrong and they were carrying the large amount of cash because they were travelling in a group. He is the nephew of Pakistani legend Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.