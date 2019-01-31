ED raids 7 places in Lucknow over Memorial construction during Mayawati regime

Lucknow: According to the information given by the official, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today raided seven places in Lucknow in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the construction of memorials and parks by an earlier BSP government under Mayawati in Uttar Pradesh.

The agency carried out the searches at the residences of engineers of the Uttar Pradesh Rajkiya Nirman Nigam and private firms, a senior ED official said.

The agency filed a money laundering case on the basis of a case registered by the Uttar Pradesh State Vigilance Department.

During its 2007-11 regime, the Bahujan Samaj Party government constructed Ambedkar Smarak, Kanshi Ram Smarak, Baudh Vidhar Shanti Upvan, Kanshi Ram eco-garden, Kanshi Ram Sanskriti sthal, Rama Bai Ambekdar sthal and Prateek Stahl Samta Moolak Chauraha in Lucknow.