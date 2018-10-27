Eight killed in UP cracker unit blast

According to the information given by the police, eight persons were killed and six critically injured when a stockpile of crackers exploded at a firecracker factory in Budayun district of Uttar Pradesh.

The tragedy took place at Rasoolpur in a house where the firecrackers were being manufactured ahead of Diwali. The explosion led to many neighbouring houses developing cracks on the walls.

Police and the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) were pressed into service to rescue those believed to be buried under the rubble. One body was found in the debris. District Magistrate Dinesh Kumar Singh said a probe was on.

The state government announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured.

The deceased were identified as Sanju (25), Sher Singh (45), Ramesh (30), Yameen (40), Pannalal (40), Guddu Sharma (23), Satish (25) and Shyam Lal (55).