Ekta Ekta Yatras and unveiling Of Statue Of Unity in Gujarat to be BJP’s 2019 Campaign Launch

Gandhinagar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be kicking off its campaign for the 2019 general elections on a virtual note by taking out ‘Ekta Yatras’ across Gujarat in the run up to the unveiling of the 182-foot statue of Sardar Patel by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31.

The Prime Minister will unveil the tallest statue in the world, Statue of Unity, on the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel at Sadhu Bet, near Narmada Dam. The almost Rs. 3,000 crore statue is being projected by the BJP as a symbol of unity and as a message that the Congress underplayed the contribution of Sardar Patel towards the country in favour of the Nehru-Gandhi family.

As a precursor to the unveiling event, the Bharatiya Janata Party is taking out ‘Ekta Yatras’ across Gujarat from October 19 to 29. The yatras will carry a prototype of the Statue of Unity all through the length and breadth of the state.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will flag off one such yatra from the historical Bardoli town in South Gujarat where Sardar Patel launched his Bardoli Satyagraha. Similarly, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel will flag off another yatra from Karamsad, the hometown of Sardar Patel.