Election breaking: Big names trailing in UP

As per the early trends in Uttar Pradesh, some of the key political bigwigs are trailing in their constituencies including Union Minister Maneka Gandhi trailing in Sultanpur.

Another Union Minister, Manoj Sinha, was trailing behind BSP’s Afzal Ansari in Ghazipur. UPCC President Raj Babbar was trailing behind BJP’s Raj Kumar Chahar in Fatehpur Sikri.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi had taken a slight edge in Amethi after trailing earlier to Union Minister Smriti Irani.

Other Congress stalwarts including Salman Khurshid in Farukkhabad and Jitin Prasad in Dhauhara were also trailing at third and second positions respectively.

The biggest shocker was from Chandauli where BJP state President Mahendra Nath Pandey was trailing behind SP candidate Sanjay Chauhan.

BJP candidate from Pilibhit, Varun Gandhi, and Hema Malini from Mathura were leading in their constituencies.