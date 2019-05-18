Election Commission issues notice to Sunny Deol for poll code violation

BJP candidate from Punjab’s Gurdaspur Sunny Deol has been issued notice by the Election Commission for allegedly violating the model code of conduct.

An election official told media here a notice was served for holding a public meeting in Pathankot town after the campaigning came to an end at 5 p.m. on Friday, he said a microphone was used to address the public.

The actor-turned-politician is pitted against state Congress President Sunil Jakhar from Gurdaspur, which was represented four times by yesteryear actor Vinod Khanna who died in April 2017 due to cancer.

Jakhar won the October 2017 by-election with a margin of 1.92 lakh votes. The by-poll was necessitated after Khanna’s death. Gurdaspur lies in the north of Punjab, sharing an international border with Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir.

The constituency, which has 14,68,972 voters, including 72,6363 women, has nine Assembly constituencies. Punjab will go to the polls for its 13 seats on Sunday.