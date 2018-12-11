Election Results 2018 Live: Congress leads in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, fight on in MP

New Delhi: Amid counting of votes for assembly elections 2018 in five states, The Congress is leading in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan while there is still neck to neck fight going on between Congress and BJP as both national parties are eagerly looking forward to clinch maximum seats.

In Mizoram, MNF took lead while K Chandrashekar Rao’s party, TRS has taken a massive lead in Telangana. The results of the five states, which are seen as the semifinal before 2019 general election, will be announced today.

High voter turnouts were recorded in the five states – Rajasthan, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram that went to polls. An aggregate of exit poll results suggests that it would be a neck-and-neck contest between the Congress and BJP in Madhya Pradesh.

