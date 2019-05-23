Election results 2019 Punjab: Cong leading in 8 seats; SAD, BJP in 2 seats each

As per the initial EC trends, the Congress is leading in eight out of total 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab while the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the BJP in two Lok Sabha seats each.

The BJP is leading in Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur seats while the Aam Aadmi Party is leading from Sangrur seat in Punjab.

The Congress is leading in Amritsar, Faridkot, Anandpur Sahib, Jalandhar, Khadoor Sahib, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib and Patiala seats while the Akali Dal is leading in Bathinda and Ferozepur seats.

Akali Dal candidate and sitting MP Prem Singh Chandumajra is trailing from Anandpur Sahib seat while Congress candidate Manish Tewari is leading by 2,561 votes.

Bollywood actor and BJP candidate Sunny Deol is leading against Congress candidate Sunil Jakhar from Gurdaspur.

BJP candidate Som Prakash is leading from Hoshiarpur (reserve) seat against his nearest rival and Congress candidate Raj Kumar Chabbewal by over 6,384 votes.