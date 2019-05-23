Election update Himachal Pradesh: BJP leading in all four seats

State election officer gave information that the ruling BJP is leading in all four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh.

In Mandi, sitting BJP MP Ram Swaroop is leading by 46,000 votes against his nearest rival Aashray Sharma of Congress. BJP candidate Kishan Kapoor is leading by 41,000 votes over his nearest rival Pawan Kajal of Congress in Kangra seat, the officer said.

In Hamirpur, sitting BJP MP Anurag Thakur is leading by over 51,000 votes over his nearest rival Ram Lal Thakur of Congress. BJP candidate Suresh Kashyap is leading by 44,000 votes over his nearest rival Dhani Ram Shandil of the Congress in Shimla seat.