Electric vehicle policy to be unveiled soon: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday promised global technology and automobile companies a stable policy regime to make India a pioneer in electric mobility.

Addressing industry executives at Move, a global summit in the capital organised by policy think tank Niti Ayog here, Modi said that India will do whatever it takes to usher in electric mobility in a big way as it holds immense promise for economic growth and ease of living.

“We want to drive investments across the value chain from batteries to smart charging to electric vehicle manufacturing. We will soon put in place a stable policy framework for electric and alternate fuel powered vehicles. Policies will be designed as a win-win for all and will enable huge opportunities in the automotive sector, “ Modi told industry leaders.

India wants to create a robust and affordable electric mobility ecosystem comprising production facilities and a widespread network of charging points to achieve three key strategic goals–cutting down carbon emissions, creating new job opportunities and reducing use of crude oil, about 80% of the requirement of which is met through imports.