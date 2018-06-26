Emerging India committed to an inclusive and sustainable growth: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that a “New India” was rising and that the Asian continent was at the centre of global economic activity.

Addressing the third annual Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) meeting, Modi said the emerging India was committed to an inclusive and sustainable growth in the region.

“The Indian story of economic resurgence closely mirrors that of many other parts of Asia. The continent finds itself at the centre of global economic activity and has become the growth engine of the world. In fact we are now living through what many term as the ‘Asian Century’.

“A ‘New India’ is rising. It is an India that stands on the pillars of economic opportunity for all, knowledge economy, holistic development and futuristic, resilient and digital infrastructure,” he said.

The Prime Minister called India one of the most investor-friendly countries with political stability and a regulatory framework that supports investment.