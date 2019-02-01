Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir, two terrorists killed

Srinagar: According to the information given by the police, two terrorists belonging to Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) were killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir district of Pulwama.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Drabgam in Pulwama following information about presence of terrorists in the area, a police official said. The Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the special operations group (SOG) of state police participated in the operation.

The terrorists opened fire at the security forces, leading to a gunbattle. Floodlights were deployed around the cordoned off area to prevent the terrorists from escaping under the cover of darkness.

Two terrorists, identified as Shahid Mushtaq Baba and Inayat Abdullah Zigar — both residents of Pulwama, were killed in the gun battle, the official said. “The duo was affiliated with Jaish and Baba was wanted by the law for his complicity in several terror crimes,” he said.

“Inayat was an active supporter of terror activities of JeM for a long time. He had joined the outfit as an active cadre very recently,” he said. Mobile Internet facility has been suspended in Pulwama and Shopian districts.