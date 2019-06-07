Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons Chanda Kochhar in Videocon loan case

According to the information given by the officials, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former ICICI bank Managing Director and CEO on June 10 in connection with the Rs 1,875 crore Videocon loan case.

The senior ED official told IANS that Kochhar has been summoned to appear before the agency’s Jamnagar office in central Delhi on June 10 at 10.30 a.m. The financial probe agency had questioned yje Kochhars in the national capital last month for five times.

The case is related to the alleged irregularities and corrupt practices in the sanction of a Rs 1,875-crore loan disbursed by ICICI Bank to the Videocon Group between 2009 and 2011.

The ED alleges that while heading ICICI Bank, Chanda Kochhar illegally routed crores of rupees to NuPower Renewables Ltd, a company run by her husband. In March, the ED had searched the residence and office premises of Kochhars and also questioned them along with Videocon Chairman Venugopal Dhoot.