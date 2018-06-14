Engine of Sealdah Express derails near Akbarpur railway station

New Delhi: According to the media reports, the engine of Sealdah Express derailed near Akbarpur railway station in Uttar Pradesh. As per reports, railway officials reached the spot after getting the information subsequent to the incident that took place yesterday night.

However, no casualties were reported and the reason of derailment is not known yet. According to the latest development, the tracks repairment has been completed and the train has resumed its services. Passengers of the train have been dispatched by another train.

In a similar incident on June 10, three coaches of Howrah Mail train was derailed near Igatpuri railway station in Maharashtra. Coach S-12, S-13 and pantry car of the train were derailed.

The rail traffic was affected for some time but it was resumed soon. Seven trains were diverted due to the affected line. Reportedly, 12 trains on the route were canceled, one short terminated due to the derailment.