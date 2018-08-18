England elect to field first against India in 3rd Test

Nottingham: England skipper Joe Root today won the toss and elected to field against India in the third Test of the five-match rubber at Trent Bridge.

India made three changes to their playing XI by bringing in Shikhar Dhawan and Jasprit Bumrah and handing a Test debut to stumper Rishabh Pant. Murali Vijay, Kuldeep Yadav and Dinesh Karthik were dropped. England on the other hand, brought back all-rounder Ben Stokes in place of young left-arm pacer Sam Curran.

Teams:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah.

England: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (Captain), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.