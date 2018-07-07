England vs India 2nd T20: England level series with 5 wicket win over India

Brilliant play from Alex Hales helped England thrash India by five wickets in a second Twenty-20 International match at Sophia Gardens and level series 1-1 in the three match series.

Match went down to the wire as England needed 11 runs in the last over and it was Hales (58 not out) who achieved the feat for the England team.

Right from the start, England were better team with both bat and ball. Firstly their bowlers did a fantastic job to restrict India to a below-par 148/5 and then batsmen, especially Hales and Johnny Bairstow (28).

England made a steady start chasing an average total but in the third over England lost their first wicket as opener Jason Roy (15) was clean bowled by pacer Umesh Yadav. Even after loosing few wickets their batsmen made sure that their team end up on the winning side.